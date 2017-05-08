The Flaming Lips Streaming 'Onboard The International Space...
For this year's Record Store Day, The Flaming Lips launched their new album titled "Onboard The International Space Station Concert For Peace". The band described this effort as featuring "seven live tracks from Oczy Mlody reimagined as a fictional/fantastical live Flaming Lips performance on the International Space Station."
