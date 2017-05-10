Testing prepares NASA's space launch system for liftoff
Dave Chan simulates ground winds on the rocket during liftoff by using what's called smoke flow visualization. This technique allows engineers to see how the wind flow behaves as it hits the surface of the launch tower model.
