Teen Builds World's Lightest Satellite and NASA is Sending it Into Outer Space

While many 18-year-olds are worrying about college, Rifath Shaarook from India spent his time building the world's lightest satellite, from scratch. Weighing a mere 64 grams, the device will now go on a four-hour mission aboard a sub-orbital NASA flight during which it will operate for around 12-minutes in a micro-gravity environment of space.

