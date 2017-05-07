Technique developed for turning Mars or moon rocks into concrete
By Philippine News Agency Civil engineers at Stanford University have worked with colleagues at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration to develop a form of concrete that humans could produce on Mars or the moon. If humans do reach Mars, as NASA has planned for 2030, or even establish settlements on the moon, they would need thousands of tons of concrete to survive, because both Mars and the moon are bombarded constantly with both lethal radiation and micrometeorites that would quickly punch holes into any ordinary structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Fri
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC