Technique developed for turning Mars or moon rocks into concrete

By Philippine News Agency Civil engineers at Stanford University have worked with colleagues at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration to develop a form of concrete that humans could produce on Mars or the moon. If humans do reach Mars, as NASA has planned for 2030, or even establish settlements on the moon, they would need thousands of tons of concrete to survive, because both Mars and the moon are bombarded constantly with both lethal radiation and micrometeorites that would quickly punch holes into any ordinary structure.

