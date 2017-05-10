Supermodel Gigi Hadid Is Ready for Space in Harper's Bazaar Photo Shoot
In a photo shoot for the next issue of Harper's Bazaar , Hadid got up close and personal with some vintage NASA space vehicles at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The photos, by Mariano Vivanco, are part of the magazine's cover story "Gigi Hadid's Space Odyssey," by Josh Duboff, and include an awesome shot of Hadid walking barefoot on a moonscape near an Apollo lander and astronaut.
