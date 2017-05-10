Supermodel Gigi Hadid Is Ready for Sp...

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Is Ready for Space in Harper's Bazaar Photo Shoot

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SPACE.com

In a photo shoot for the next issue of Harper's Bazaar , Hadid got up close and personal with some vintage NASA space vehicles at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The photos, by Mariano Vivanco, are part of the magazine's cover story "Gigi Hadid's Space Odyssey," by Josh Duboff, and include an awesome shot of Hadid walking barefoot on a moonscape near an Apollo lander and astronaut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper 19 hr Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr '17 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC