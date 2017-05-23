Successful Rocket Lab launch sends New Zealand to space - CNET
Rocket Lab has successfully launched its Electron rocket into Earth orbit, making New Zealand the 11th country to reach space. After several days of abortive attempts, Rocket Lab has made history in New Zealand by launching its carbon-composite Electron rocket into Earth orbit on Thursday, May 25. It's also the world's first successful launch into space from a private launch pad, the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC