Successful Rocket Lab launch sends New Zealand to space - CNET

Successful Rocket Lab launch sends New Zealand to space

Rocket Lab has successfully launched its Electron rocket into Earth orbit, making New Zealand the 11th country to reach space. After several days of abortive attempts, Rocket Lab has made history in New Zealand by launching its carbon-composite Electron rocket into Earth orbit on Thursday, May 25. It's also the world's first successful launch into space from a private launch pad, the company said.

Chicago, IL

