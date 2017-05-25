Successful launch puts New Zealand in space race

A supplied image of the launch and maiden flight of a battery-powered, 3-D printed rocket built by Rocket Lab, a Silicon Valley-funded space launch company, at New Zealand's remote Mahia Peninsula on May 25, 2017. -Rocket Lab/Handout via Reuters WELLINGTON: A private New Zealand-based company joined the exclusive space-race club on Thursday with the successful launch of a Rocket Lab test craft named Electron.

