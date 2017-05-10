Study: Astronauts' blood vessel function decreases in space
Shoebi Sutterfield, a master's student studying kinesiology, and Jacob Caldwell, a doctoral student studying kinesiology, demonstrate a test used to measure the amount of oxygen intake and output during different levels of exercise. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have decreased physical fitness because of the way oxygen moves through the body while in space, according to a K-State kinesiology study.
