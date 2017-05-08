'Stone Animal' Lake Seen from Space in All Its Crimson Glory
The crimson glow in Tanzania's Lake Natron, shown here in an image captured from the Landsat 8 satellite on Marck 6, 2017, is caused by salt-loving microbes called haloarchaea. Lake Natron in northern Tanzania is an incredibly alkaline body of water.
