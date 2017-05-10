SpaceX to launch satellite, no landing attempt planned
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is captured during a 93 second, time exposure as it blasts off off Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida early Saturday, January 10, 2014. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is captured during a 93 second, time exposure as it blasts off off Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida early Saturday, January 10, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC