SpaceX to begin building a network of satellites in 2019, deliver Internet with 25ms latency

Yesterday Read more: Neowin.net

At the end of 2016, there were an estimated 1,459 satellites orbiting our pale blue dot . Elon Musk's SpaceX wants to put 4,425 new custom-designed satellites in a low-earth orbit, and build a mesh network capable of delivering gigabit Internet.

