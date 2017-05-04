SpaceX Plans To Send the First of Its 4,425 Super-Fast Internet Satellites Into Space in 2019
Elon Musk's SpaceX has laid out a plan to create a network of internet-providing satellites around Earth. The company hopes to start launching satellites into space in 2019, and will continue to send them in phases until 2024, when the network is expected to reach capacity .
