SpaceX launches sensitive military mission, nails landing
Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies launched a sensitive mission for the US military and landed the rocket's booster on land, marking the company's fifth successful mission of 2017. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying NROL-76, a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, rumbled aloft about 7:15 a.m. Monday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a livestream of the mission on SpaceX's website showed.
