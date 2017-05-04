SpaceX Blasts First Surveillance Sate...

SpaceX Blasts First Surveillance Satellite to Orbit - Launch and Landing Photo/Video Gallery

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying classified NROL-76 surveillance satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office successfully launches shortly after sunrise from Launch Complex 39A on 1 May 2017 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. 1st stage accomplished successful ground landing at the Cape nine minutes later.

