Space Porn!36 Breathtaking Pics From Cassini's Journey to Saturn
Remember being 19? How did you mark that last year of your teens? Did you finally get that tattoo? Go on a road trip with a friend? Vote for the first time? Neat! Well, just a month shy of its 20th birthday, NASA's Cassini will celebrate by purposefully plunging to its death inside Saturn's atmosphere. In April, Cassini began the first in a series of 22 weekly "dives" between Saturn and its rings before finally descending into the planet's atmosphere .
