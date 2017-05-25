Space Porn!36 Breathtaking Pics From ...

Space Porn!36 Breathtaking Pics From Cassini's Journey to Saturn

Remember being 19? How did you mark that last year of your teens? Did you finally get that tattoo? Go on a road trip with a friend? Vote for the first time? Neat! Well, just a month shy of its 20th birthday, NASA's Cassini will celebrate by purposefully plunging to its death inside Saturn's atmosphere. In April, Cassini began the first in a series of 22 weekly "dives" between Saturn and its rings before finally descending into the planet's atmosphere .

