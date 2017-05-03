Space Florida seeks new fuel, facilit...

Space Florida seeks new fuel, facilities at former shuttle landing strip

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Growing commercial activity at Kennedy Space Center is prompting Space Florida to seek contractors to provide more fuel and new air traffic control facilities at the runway known as the Shuttle Landing Facility. The need for more fuel at the runway is prompted by more cargo flights and the potential for launching more satellites from the wing of jets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Mon Patriot AKA Bozo 55
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Apr 30 nanoanomaly 195
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr 15 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC