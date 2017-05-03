Space Florida seeks new fuel, facilities at former shuttle landing strip
Growing commercial activity at Kennedy Space Center is prompting Space Florida to seek contractors to provide more fuel and new air traffic control facilities at the runway known as the Shuttle Landing Facility. The need for more fuel at the runway is prompted by more cargo flights and the potential for launching more satellites from the wing of jets.
