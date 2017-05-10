See some of the most stunning photos of Saturn taken by the Cassini spacecraft
After orbiting and capturing images of Saturn and its moons since 2004, Cassini's mission will come to a close in September with a plunge into the planet's atmosphere, which will destroy the spacecraft. Photos of Saturn from the Cassini spacecraft, wisps of Jupiter's atmosphere, rotating disc galaxies and more images from space.
