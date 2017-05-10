Scientists make stunning discovery de...

Scientists make stunning discovery deep in space

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bay Area Business Woman

An incredible discovery deep in the cosmos could totally change our understanding of our own planet, and the search for alien life in the universe. Scientists have just stumbled upon a remarkable discovery deep in space using NASA's Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, and finding that could further refine our search for alien life and heighten our understanding of our own planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr 15 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC