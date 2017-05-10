Scientists make stunning discovery deep in space
An incredible discovery deep in the cosmos could totally change our understanding of our own planet, and the search for alien life in the universe. Scientists have just stumbled upon a remarkable discovery deep in space using NASA's Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, and finding that could further refine our search for alien life and heighten our understanding of our own planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC