Scientists astonished by weird star d...

Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space

There are 1 comment on the Bay Area Business Woman story from 15 hrs ago, titled Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space. In it, Bay Area Business Woman reports that:

Scientists are absolutely mystified by the strange behavior of one star they've found, and they're wondering if aliens have something to do with it. Not long ago, scientists stumbled upon one of the weirdest things they have ever encountered in space, and today, it's behaving very strangely yet again.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Suezanne

Since: Dec 09

12,996

Location hidden
#1 16 hrs ago
Ancient Ailiens last night said the moon is a spaceship, that ailiens bilt it.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr '17 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC