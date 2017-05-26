Russia thinks microorganisms may be living outside the space station
Officials with Russia's space agency, Romoscos, say their scientists have identified plankton and other microorganisms among dust samples collected from the outside of the International Space Station. "The micrometeorites and comet dust that settle on the ISS surface may contain biogenic substance of extra-terrestrial origin in its natural form," Roscosmos officials said in a news release .
