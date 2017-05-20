Rocket Scientist: 'Very Probable' Spa...

Rocket Scientist: 'Very Probable' Space Billionaires Will Beat NASA To Mars

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A noted rocket scientist and author believes private space companies run by billionaire entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos will probably make it to Mars before NASA does. "Unless NASA stops looking for excuses and diversionary activities and decides to focus its efforts on getting people to Mars, it is very probable that several others will beat it to Mars," Dr. Robert Zubrin, who helped design plans for NASA's manned mission to Mars and wrote the "The Case For Mars," told The Daily Caller News Foundation NASA plans to put humans on Mars by 2033 at the earliest, but only after building a giant station on Earth's moon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space 4 hr Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr '17 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr '17 Brandy trujillo 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,778 • Total comments across all topics: 281,182,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC