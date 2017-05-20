Rocket Scientist: 'Very Probable' Space Billionaires Will Beat NASA To Mars
A noted rocket scientist and author believes private space companies run by billionaire entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos will probably make it to Mars before NASA does. "Unless NASA stops looking for excuses and diversionary activities and decides to focus its efforts on getting people to Mars, it is very probable that several others will beat it to Mars," Dr. Robert Zubrin, who helped design plans for NASA's manned mission to Mars and wrote the "The Case For Mars," told The Daily Caller News Foundation NASA plans to put humans on Mars by 2033 at the earliest, but only after building a giant station on Earth's moon.
