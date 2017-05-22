Rocket Lab and its efforts to launch ...

Rocket Lab and its efforts to launch NZ into space game Q&A

Yesterday marked the start of the ten-day window in which Rocket Lab will attempt to launch its Electron rocket from the Mahia Peninsula in the Northern Hawkes Bay. If they succeed, this will be the first rocket launched into space from New Zealand, making us the 11th country to do so.

