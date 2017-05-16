Pegasus delivers pieces of SLS Rocket System to Marshall Space Flight Center
NASA's barge Pegasus arrived at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on May 15 with the Space Launch System engine section structural test article. The trip began on April 28 when Pegasus left NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on its 1,240-mile voyage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|Tue
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC