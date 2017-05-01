Oklahoma author awarded ownership of microfilm lunar Bibles
A Texas state agency has withdrawn its ownership claim to 10 microfilm Bibles that Apollo astronauts took into space, ceding them to an author who says they were left to her by a NASA chaplain who helped send the tiny books into the heavens, court records show. The Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services dropped its claim to the so-called first lunar Bibles last week, ahead of a Wednesday hearing that would have decided who got to keep the valuable books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Mon
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC