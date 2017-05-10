Odd Timing Brings Three New Space Station Fliers Together
NASA astronaut Joe Acaba , Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei will fly to the International Space Station Sept. 13 - Feb. 23. Some got off easy, while others have been waiting a long time - the three space travelers gearing up for a September launch to the International Space Station went through very different training experiences before coming together as a team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC