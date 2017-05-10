Odd Timing Brings Three New Space Station Fliers Together

NASA astronaut Joe Acaba , Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei will fly to the International Space Station Sept. 13 - Feb. 23. Some got off easy, while others have been waiting a long time - the three space travelers gearing up for a September launch to the International Space Station went through very different training experiences before coming together as a team.

