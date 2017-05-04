No, mysterious signals from space are not dark matter (Synopsis) [Starts With A Bang]
NASA's Fermi Satellite has constructed the highest resolution, high-energy map of the Universe ever created. The gamma ray sky is seen for the first time in this level of detail, yet unexplained signals from the galactic center have been difficult to account for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ScienceBlogs.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 1
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC