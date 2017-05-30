New Zealand's First Rocket Launch to Space
Earlier this week, the island nation of New Zealand accomplished a historic first. On Wednesday, May 24th at 16:20 p.m. NZST - 00:20 a.m. EDT; May 23rd, 21:20 p.m. PDT - the country joined the small club of nations that have space launch capability.
