New bacteria discovered on filters of International Space Station...
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the United States has named new bacteria found on the filters of the International Space Station after former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, it is reported. According to the reports, the new spore forming bacteria has been found only on the ISS and not yet on the Earth.
