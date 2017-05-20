Neil deGrasse Tyson Talks Astrophysics and Space Investing With The Motley Fool
A Harvard graduate, with a doctorate from Columbia and a post-doc from Princeton, Hayden Planetarium director Neil deGrasse Tyson is a certified smart guy. So when I heard Dr. Tyson had a new book coming out, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry , I ran out to pick up a copy, thinking there might be some good information in there for investors looking to profit from the surging space industry in America .
