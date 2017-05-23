NASA's Kepler Space Telescope identif...

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope identifies details of TRAPPIST-1h orbits

Scientists using NASA's Kepler space telescope identified a regular pattern in the orbits of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system that confirmed suspected details about the orbit of its outermost and least understood planet, TRAPPIST-1h. TRAPPIST-1 is only eight percent the mass of our sun, making it a cooler and less luminous star.

Chicago, IL

