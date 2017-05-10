NASA nixes crew for test flight of new megarocket in 2019 - Fri, 12 May 2017 PST
NASA's new megarocket will launch without astronauts on its test flight, now delayed until 2019 because of technical challenges, the space agency's top leaders said Friday. In February at the request of the White House, NASA began studying the possibility of putting a crew on the first flight.
