NASA Eyeing 'Chain Mail' Fabric for Use in Space

To protect its spacecraft from the rigors of deep space, a team of NASA engineers is turning to a time-honored - and battle-proven - solution: chain mail. Led by Raul Polit Casillas, whose mother is a fashion designer in Spain, the group at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has developed a prototype fabric that puts an extraterrestrial spin on the armor of yore.

