NASA Eyeing 'Chain Mail' Fabric for U...

NASA Eyeing 'Chain Mail' Fabric for Use in Space

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

To protect its spacecraft from the rigors of deep space, a team of NASA engineers is turning to a time-honored - and battle-proven - solution: chain mail. Led by Raul Polit Casillas, whose mother is a fashion designer in Spain, the group at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has developed a prototype fabric that puts an extraterrestrial spin on the armor of yore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 1 Patriot AKA Bozo 55
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Apr 30 nanoanomaly 195
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr 15 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC