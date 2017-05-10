NASA delivers detectors for ESAa s Euclid spacecraft
Three detector systems for the Euclid mission, led by ESA , have been delivered to Europe for the spacecraft's near-infrared instrument. The detector systems are key components of NASA's contribution to this upcoming mission to study some of the biggest questions about the universe, including those related to the properties and effects of dark matter and dark energy - two critical, but invisible phenomena that scientists think make up the vast majority of our universe.
