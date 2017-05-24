Mouse sperm survives in space, but co...

Mouse sperm survives in space, but could human babies?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Miami: Freeze-dried mouse sperm that spent nine months in space has been used to produce healthy rodent offspring back on Earth, Japanese researchers said this week. But could the same hold true for humans? And if conception were even possible in space, would babies born in zero gravity develop differently than their Earth-bound counterparts? As NASA and other global space agencies work furiously on propelling people to Mars by the 2030s, experts say essential questions of survival on the Red Planet are often overlooked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr '17 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr '17 Brandy trujillo 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC