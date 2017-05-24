Mouse sperm survives in space, but could human babies?
Miami: Freeze-dried mouse sperm that spent nine months in space has been used to produce healthy rodent offspring back on Earth, Japanese researchers said this week. But could the same hold true for humans? And if conception were even possible in space, would babies born in zero gravity develop differently than their Earth-bound counterparts? As NASA and other global space agencies work furiously on propelling people to Mars by the 2030s, experts say essential questions of survival on the Red Planet are often overlooked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC