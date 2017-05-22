Mouse sperm sent into space produces healthy IVF babies
We have lift-off. Freeze-dried mouse sperm that spent nine months in space has successfully impregnated female mice and created healthy offspring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|Sun
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC