Mercury Redstone 3: Photos from Alan ...

Mercury Redstone 3: Photos from Alan Shepard's Freedom 7 Spaceflight

17 hrs ago

In preparation for the first man put in space by the United States, astronaut Alan B. Shepard, Jr. sits inside the Mercury capsule on April 29, 1961, with his space suit and helmet on during a flight simulation. The Mercury capsule will be launched on top of a Redstone rocket.

Chicago, IL

