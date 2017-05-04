Louisville's Jack Fischer activates Centaurus experiment on space station
An image of Centaurus High School's flag and experiment aboard the International Space Station that was transmitted to Earth on Friday by astronaut Jack Fischer. Astronaut Jack Fischer on Friday emailed a network of those following his progress at the International Space Station to say that he had just performed some work on an experiment sent to the spacecraft from his Lafayette alma mater, Centaurus High School.
