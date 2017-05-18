Lexica Films Boards Timur Bekmambetov's Thriller 'Spacewalk' - Cannes

Lexica Films , the foreign language label of Covert Media, has boarded international sales for Timur Bekmambetov 's Russian language adventure thriller Spacewalk and will shop the project to buyers in Cannes. Dmitry Kiselyov directs from a script by Yuri Korotkov, Sergei Kaluzhanov, Irina Pivovarova, Dmitry Pinchukov and Oleg Pogodin.

