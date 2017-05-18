Learn how JPL saved the Hubble Telesc...

Learn how JPL saved the Hubble Telescope at this Caltech screening

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

An unexpected design flaw almost made the Hubble Space Telescope into a $1.5 billion joke, but a daring rescue mission orchestrated by the La Cañada Flintridge-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory created a legend out of the blunder. On Tuesday, JPL and Caltech will host a screening of “To the Rescue,” an hour long JPL-produced documentary detailing the space agency's efforts to save Hubble and three other missions that similarly went awry after launch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr '17 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC