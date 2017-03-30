La Mesa native Ellen Ochoa remembers road that led into space
Ellen Ochoa, a Grossmont High alumna, is about to be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. Ellen Ochoa's calculus class at Grossmont High School led the way to more math at San Diego State University and then to the thought of "looking into a field that actually uses math."
