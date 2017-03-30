La Mesa native Ellen Ochoa remembers ...

La Mesa native Ellen Ochoa remembers road that led into space

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Ellen Ochoa, a Grossmont High alumna, is about to be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. Ellen Ochoa's calculus class at Grossmont High School led the way to more math at San Diego State University and then to the thought of "looking into a field that actually uses math."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr 15 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC