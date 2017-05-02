Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: Operator's contract extended
The Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit debuted at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in 2013. The attraction has its best annual attendance last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Mon
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC