Japanese Space Agency's Mission Aims To Uncover How Moons Of Mars Formed
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has announced a mission to visit the two moons of Mars and return a rock sample to Earth. It's a plan to uncover both the mystery of the moons' creation and, perhaps, how life began in our Solar System.
