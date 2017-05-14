ISRO gearing up for maiden launch of ...

ISRO gearing up for maiden launch of its heaviest rocket in June

Chennai: Buoyed by the successful launch of the South Asia Satellite, the Indian space agency is now busy preparing for the maiden launch of its heaviest rocket -- the 640-tonne Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III . The notable aspect of this rocket is that the main and bigger cryogenic engine has been developed by space scientists here and will be powering the rocket for the first time.

