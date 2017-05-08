Hexagon Eye of Saturn Stares into Space in Stunning Photo

NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this image of Saturn's north polar vortex and surrounding hexagonal jet stream on Jan. 22, 2017, from a distance of about 560,00 miles . The ringed planet's bizarre "eye" - its north polar vortex and surrounding hexagonal jet stream - stares impassively out into space in an amazing photo by NASA's Saturn-orbiting Cassini probe .

