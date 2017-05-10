Here's everything we know about the mysterious Air Force plane...
The US military's X-37B space plane landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Sunday, ending its record-breaking 718-day orbit with a sonic boom during its first landing in Florida. The US Air Force has two X-37B Orbital Test Vehicles, which it calls its "newest and most advanced reentry spacecraft."
