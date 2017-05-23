Heart-stopping footage shows NASA astronauts floating in space on emergency mission
In an operation that lasted two hours and 46 minutes, NASA's Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer worked away while attached to the space station by just wires. The cause of the failure is not yet known but it forced the $100 billion facility to rely on a backup system.
