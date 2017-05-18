Former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had passed away on July 27, 2015 in Shillong. Photo - File

Los Angeles: In great news for India, scientists at NASA have named a new organism discovered by them after the much-loved A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. Till date, the new organism -- a form of a bacteria -- has been found only on the International Space Station and has not been found on earth! Researchers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory , the foremost lab of NASA for work on inter-planetary travel, discovered the new bacteria on the filters of the International Space Station and named it Solibacillus kalamii to honour the late president, who was a renowned aerospace scientist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.