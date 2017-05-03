Executive Order Creating National Space Council Expected Soon
An executive order by President Trump reestablishing the National Space Council is already written and is likely to be formally issued in the near future, a key advisor said May 1. The recreation of the council, which last operated during the administration of President George H.W. Bush a quarter-century ago, could play a key role fostering the development of so-called Ultra Low-Cost Access to Space systems, said attendees of a symposium here on the subject. "The recommendation coming out of the Trump campaign to create the National Space Council is going to happen," said Robert Walker, the former chairman of the House Science Committee who served as a space policy advisor to the campaign last fall.
