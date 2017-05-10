'Doctor Who' 10 5 Recap: Spacely Sprockets
Well, wasn't this a pleasant surprise? From the previews, it seemed like we were in for yet another episode set on a space station, in which some malevolent presence picks off the survivors one by one, involving lots of running down corridors and hurriedly sealing heavy doors. And sure, there was some of that too, but "Oxygen" turned out to be a deft and engaging story, with a well-realized political message and a real gut punch of an ending.
