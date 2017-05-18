Digital Society Boosted by Stunning SpaceX Launch Delivering...

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying commercial Inmarsat 5 F4 broadband satellite blasts off to geostationary orbit at twilight at 7:20 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A on 15 May 2017 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: Ken Kremer/Kenkremer.com SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying commercial Inmarsat 5 F4 broadband satellite blasts off to geostationary orbit at twilight at 7:20 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A on 15 May 2017 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

